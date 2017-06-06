Nugget of Knowledge: Wonder Woman

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Marathon facts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

Wonder Woman facts..

We all know that the new Wonder Woman film won in the box office this weekend…so we wanted to tell you more about the character.

1-She was an instant hit. The first comic with Wonder Woman in it was released in 1941..She got her own book in1942.. Being one of the first superheroes to do so..superman and batman did first.

2-She has neve worn a skirt in any drawings of her.. Even if it may look like it. She’s actually wearing shorts with a flowy bottom to them. The creator of wonder woman based it off of his wife..and she said wearing a skirt and fighting crime just didn’t make sense.

3-While most other super heros of the time..before censors..were hurting criminals..she would try to reform them by taking them to “reform island”

4-There’s a series about her younger days..called Wonder Girl and Wonder Tot.

5-In 1968..Wonder Woman surrendered her powers..in those times she opened a clothing store and learned martial arts..she got her powers back in 1972 after appearing on the cover of Ms. Magazine.

6-She wasn’t able to fly until 1985..in 1958 she was able to glide on air currents..but not actually fly.

7-She didn’t get he own show until 1967..and it was flop. Batman and Superman got shows in the 1940s..

8- the wonder woman movie over the weekend was number one in the box office, and earned over 100 million dollars.. It is the biggest domestic movie debut for a female director

