“Popo” Salinas headlines “Friday Night at the Fights”

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – For the first time in six months, Alejandro “Popo” Salinas will make his way back to the ring this weekend.

Salinas is headlining “Friday Night at the Fights”, presented by Jack Loew and the Southside Boxing Club. The pro-am card will feature 5 pro fights, and 8 amateur bouts

Salinas is the main event, coming in with a 7-1 record, with all wins coming by knockout. He’ll face Jairo Vargas, a 29 year old Mexican fighter, who comes in with 6 wins and 2 losses.

Vargas sought out the fight several months ago. Salinas is still in pursuit of a promoter, and Loew knows that each fight counts.

“I don’t think you’re gonna see [Popo] getting beat by anybody unless it’s a better fighter,” said Loew. “So if this kid’s better that night then you know that’s what’s going to happen. But Popo is very motivated for it. He definitely knows that this kid has called him out and the kid’s coming to fight.”

“Friday Night at the Fights” is being held this Friday at St. Lucy’s in Campbell. Doors open at 6 PM, with the first bout beginning at 7:30.