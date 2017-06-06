Sharon police investigating homicide on Spruce Avenue

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Police are investigating a homicide at a home on Spruce Avenue.

The body of a man was found inside the house at 842 Spruce Avenue. He was discovered after police were called to do a welfare check.

Investigators will determine the cause of death. An identity hasn’t been released yet.

The body was discovered just four blocks from where a drive-by shooting happened around 7 p.m. Monday. Police said the two incidents aren’t connected, however.

33 WYTV News is heading out to the scene and is working to get more information from investigators. Check back here for updates, or watch 33 WYTV News, starting at 6 p.m.