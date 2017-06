YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The man arrested after Monday’s SWAT standoff in Youngstown was in court on Wednesday.

Joseph Derrico offered no plea to a theft of a motor vehicle charge.

He was given a $15,000 bond.

Prosecutors say Derrico jumped into a running car, took off and then abandoned the vehicle. He has another court hearing next week.

Derrico is also facing charges for a bank robbery in East Liverpool.