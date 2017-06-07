American Red Cross stresses emergency preparedness during CPR Week

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Hundreds of thousands of Americans suffer cardiac arrest each year in places other than a hospital.

That’s why the Red Cross is encouraging businesses to have their employees trained in CPR.

The first week of June is CPR and AED Awareness Week. During this week, the Red Cross is reminding people that CPR is easy to learn and it does save lives.

Employees at the Travel Center in Austintown got that training this week.

Stephen Jogella is the general manager there. He said it’s especially important this time of year when a lot more people will be in the water.

“Police and ambulance get here fairly quickly, but it’s important that we know what to do in a life or death situation,” he said.

The Red Cross said every second counts when someone is in cardiac arrest. It only takes 4 to 6 minutes for brain death to happen if CPR isn’t given right away.

Almost 90 percent of people whose heart suddenly stops will die because they don’t get CPR, according to the American Heart Association.

CPR Instructor Jay Rosenthal said CPR is a skill that can be used anywhere.

“It doesn’t stop when they leave the door. They can use it at home, in the community, so they become a very valuable asset to the community by being trained,” Rosenthal said.

If you want to learn how to give CPR or have a training session at your business, all you have to do is contact the Red Cross.

To find contact information for your local Red Cross office, go to www.redcross.org.