Apparent home invasion in Warren leaves 2 shot, 1 stabbed



WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police said an apparent home invasion left one person stabbed and two others shot Wednesday afternoon. All three were rushed to the hospital.

Two men with guns came to a home in the 2000 block of W. Market Street around 4:30 p.m., according to police.

They said three people were inside the home at the time.

One victim ran and collapsed at a home in the 100 block of Vermont Avenue NW, investigators said.

Police are still looking for one person they believe to be involved.

This story is corrected to show that the home invasion happened on W. Market Street, not Vermont Avenue.

