Hometown Hero is little girl with big heart for animals



CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Even though Brynna Jones is only 6 years old, she’s making a big impact on the animal rescue community.

Over the weekend, she presented Angels for Animals with a check for $1,000 — which she raised herself.

“Well, Brynna — or the littlest angel, as we call her — is a very important part of our mission to build the Angel Wing,” said Angels for Animals Co-founder Diane Less.

It started very small, though, with just an envelope on Brynna’s bedroom door. She said she started raising money because she simply wanted to help the animals.

That small gesture turned into a bake sale, which ended with a lot more than the $200 goal Brynna made at the beginning.

“From the bake sale itself, we raised $860 and since then, we’ve raised a little bit more to reach a thousand dollars,” said Brynna’s father, Dustin Jones.

Those in the rescue community say Brynna is doing more than just raising money. She’s setting an example.

“I think it shows that no matter how young you are, no matter who you are, you can help,” Diane said.

Brynna just seems happy to give back to her furry friends.

“I love animals,” she said. “I want to see more of them.”

Brynna and her dad plan to raise more money through other small things and are hoping to make the bake sale an annual event.