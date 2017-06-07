Man arrested in New Castle after police bust home for guns, drugs

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – Police recovered multiple guns and drugs after a search warrant in New Castle that ended with one arrest.

Officers searched a home in the 800 block of Morton Street around 6:45 Wednesday morning.

Inside, they found a Taurus Slim 9mm handgun, an ATI Assault Rifle, and a Smith and Wesson M&P 9mm handgun — which was reported stolen out of Coraopolis in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania.

Along with the guns, police found heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl patches, marijuana, synthetic marijuana, digital scales, and cash.

Marc Taylor, 39 — who lives in the home — was arrested and charged with felons not to possess firearms, receiving stolen property, two counts of drug possession with the intent to deliver, and four counts of drug possession.