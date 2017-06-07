Nugget of Knowledge: Knee Replacement Surgery

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Wonder Woman

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Len Rome had reconstructive knee surgery on Monday. He talks to us today about the procedure…

So this is the apparatus — it’s a leg mover. It moves your leg down, and moves your leg up, so many degrees at such-and-such a speed. Just to get the leg moving, and get it used to rehabilitation. You can’t baby your leg, the therapists are telling me. After surgery, I’m wearing a little compression bandage, you can see that. They put a new knee in here, a new right knee. Once the nurse comes in to remove the pressure bandage, the leg, I’m told, will swell from here, all the way down to here. In a knee replacement surgery, what they do is, slice open the knee above it, and pull the quad muscles aside, your thigh muscles, they separate them. They don’t sever anything they simply pull them aside and get in from the top, and replace whatever mechanical things they have to do, and then so you back up again. Your muscles aren’t severed, but they’re upset at what you did to them. So they want they’re revenge, we’re talking black and blue from here until there. Oh by the way, you like my nifty socks? Pressure socks, aren’t they fabulous? I’ll be wearing these things for at least another three weeks or so. In the weeks ahead we’ll be following my progress. I’ve got a little walker, there, that you see. Alright, that’s for a couple of days, then after that, we’ll switch to a cane, and get well soon. And that’s it for now, from the “mayor’s Mansion” we’ll keep in touch and we’ll be coming back here. And when I’m back, we’ll going to try to show you some knee surgery, itself, and show you exactly what’s involved. In the meantime, all I have to do is just keep the leg moving, and let’s see… Watch daybreak in the morning for a couple of laughs, and then get better!

