Ohio State Penitentiary employee charged with stealing from Walmart

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – An employee of the Ohio State Penitentiary was arrested on a shoplifting charge in Boardman.

Juliana Stefek, 42, was arrested on a theft warrant on Tuesday. The charges stem from an incident last month at the Walmart on Doral Drive.

According to a police report, a Walmart loss prevention employee spotted a woman who bagged several items without paying for them at a self-check-out register. The employee said the woman paid for $24 worth of merchandise but bagged $71 worth.

The employee got the license plate number of the suspect’s car, which was registered to Stefek, according to a police report. Police said she was then identifed by the employee in a photo line up.

Images captured on surveillance video showed Stefek wearing what appears to be a guard’s uniform at the time.

A spokesperson at the Ohio State Penitentiary said they’re speaking to Stefek to get her side of the story and will have more information later.

Boardman Walmart surveillance images

