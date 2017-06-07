Salem trying to save longtime manufacturer from closing its doors



SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – A longtime Salem business could be closing its doors for good later this month, but the city is hoping to save it with some financial help.

Employees at Quaker Manufacturing were handed notices, warning that they could be laid off on June 20.

Salem Mayor John Berlin said it would be a blow to the city.

“There are 115 employees and certainly, a lot of them could be residents of the city and if they’re not residents, if they live close to Salem, they’re shopping in Salem. So it would affect the City of Salem greatly.”

The letter says the company could be forced to close based on actions of the bank.

In the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) letter, company management wrote:

The prospects for the Company remaining operational, and future employment for our dedicated team members beyond June 20, 2017 is uncertain.”

It’s almost as if there is a possibility Quaker Manufacturing may not close after all. The State of Ohio said even if there’s a chance, it still has to issue the letters.

The letter went on to explain that the company’s future is in the hands of the banks, which could force it into receivership.

Mayor Berlin said the city has reached out with the possibility of financial help through its Sustainable Opportunity Development Center.

“If they are interested, we are here, we are available. It’s the reason the center exists and we will do whatever we can to help them if they are searching for some answers.”

Quaker Manufacturing was founded in 1962. Workers provide custom stamping, welding, and tool and die work.