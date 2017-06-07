West Branch’s Byers shines in Bill Sferra Classic



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning and Trumbull County Softball All-Stars split a pair of 8-inning games in the 14th annual Bill Sferra Softball Classic at the YSU Softball Complex on Tuesday.

Trumbull County won game one by a score of 5-3.

Leah Pollifrone (Howland) opened the scoring in the first inning with an RBI single. That was followed by McKenzie Zigmont’s (Champion) RBI single to make it 2-0. Pollifrone and Zigmont also added RBI base hits in the 6th inning.

Also for Trumbull, Champion’s Alexandra Steigerwald doubled and scored on Girard’s Jessica Dohy’s base hit in the 2nd inning. Steigerwald had 2 hits for the game.

For Mahoning, Morgan Smith (South Range) had an RBI single 1st inning; while West Branch’s Bailey Byers had a triple and single, and Boardman’s Ashley Cornelius added 2 hits. Pitcher McKenzie Zigmont got the win for Trumbull.

Mahoning County went on to win game two by a score of 9-4.

West Branch Bailey Byers hit her 23rd and 24th home runs of the season. That includes a 2-run shot in the top of the 8th when the scored was tied 4-4 after 7 innings.

West Branch’s Maddie Pidgeon hit a single, double and triple while Canfield’s Ally Sammarco had 2 singles and scored twice.

McKenzie Luknis (Fitch) and Bridget Sweeney (Cardinal Mooney) each doubled while Jackson Milton’s Sierra Pierce tripled.

For Trumbull County, Mathew’s Maitlyn Simon had 3 singles and Noelle Migliozzi (Mathews) doubled. Trumbull was down 4-2 in the 7th when Noelle doubled and with 2 outs, Simon hot an RBI single, then stole 2nd and scored on Hallie Stamm ‘s (Newton Falls) base hit.

Campbell Memorial’s Hannah Michaels pitched the last 2 innings for Mahoning to get the win.