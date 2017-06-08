Boardman police stop robbery suspect coming out of Family Dollar

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman was arrested while leaving a Family Dollar store that employees said she tried to rob.

On Wednesday afternoon, police stopped 25-year-old Rhonda Hardy as she was coming out of the store on South Avenue in Boardman. She had a backpack and matched the description of a robbery suspect who told employees she had a gun in her backpack, according to a police report.

Hardy denied trying to rob the store, saying she came there to warn them of a potential robbery. She told officers that a man she knew was planning to come there to rob the store.

Police said she didn’t have a gun in her backpack, but an employee confirmed that she tried to rob the store.

Hardy was arrested and charged with robbery and obstructing official business. She was taken to the Mahoning County Jail.