Boardman Stadium to close for track resurfacing project

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Boardman Stadium will be closed to the public from June 19 through August 1 for a major track resurfacing project.

The district will open the old stadium at Boardman Center Intermediate School for walkers to use during the closure.

As part of the project, R.T. Vernal Paving and Excavating Inc. of North Lima will grind off the existing track surface and resurface it with new asphalt. The project also includes the placement of new rubber surfacing and paint.

The Boardman Local School Board approved the $184,180 project on May 22. It was the lowest of three bids.