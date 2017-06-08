Construction of Mahoning Co. Dog Pound taking longer than expected

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The new Mahoning County Dog Pound was supposed to be ready in July but commissioners learned Thursday that the project is going to be delayed a couple of months.

Work is still moving along at the new pound on Meridian Road in Youngstown but Dog Warden Dianne Fry said the project is about two months behind.

“We were really hoping for July but as with all construction, we had a couple little hiccups but nothing major.”

The opening is now scheduled for sometime in September.

The biggest problems so far are delays in powering the air conditioning, meaning the cement is taking longer to dry and the floors aren’t ready for the anti-microbial coating.

The special floor surface will make it safer for the dogs.

“This is all about the dogs, it’s all about the care of the dogs and the community so when the community comes in, there’s a nice, secure, safe place to, hopefully, adopt their new pet,” Fry said.

“Nothing moves fast enough for me because I wanted to be moved from the old pound but obviously, everything takes time for the cement to cure and things to happen,” Commissioner David Ditzler said.

Even with the delays, Ditzler said he’s still happy with the work.

“The project itself is amazing. It’s an amazing job.”

Fry said she can’t wait for the new building either.

“My favorite space is, we have a small dog or a puppy room where you can actually view it from the lobby and we have an indoor exercise area. We finally have meet-and-greet rooms.”

Commissioners said the $3 million project is still right on track when it comes to budget.