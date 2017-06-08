Covelli Enterprises moving Boardman’s Panera Bread

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The area’s first Panera Bread owned by Covelli Enterprises is moving.

The bakery-cafe, located in the Shops at Boardman Park, has been there since 1998.

Bill Kutlick, of Kutlick Realty, said Covelli Enterprises is relocating the restaurant to the Tiffany Square shopping center. The company will build a new drive-thru restaurant just west of the Ashley Furniture store, at South Avenue and US 224, he said.

Kutlick said the plan is still in the early stages, and the company hasn’t released a time frame for opening.

Covelli Is Panera’s largest franchisee and has more than 300 stores across the country.

Covelli Enterprises declined to comment at this time.