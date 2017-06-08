Nugget of Knowledge: Elite 11 rate movies

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Knee replacement surgery

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

And we’re up here recuperating from total knee replacement, we’re in the second floor of the mansion. Did you ever see that Jimmy Stewart movie where he’s recuperating from a leg operation, and he has nothing to do but use his binoculars to look out the back window and — it’s an Alfred Hitchcock movie called Rear Window — And he thinks he sees a murder out there, and he sends his wife out to investigate. Well, nothing I’ve seen yet, but there are 11 people who watch all of our movies. The Motion Picture Association of America has these 11, and the group changes from time to time, and they’re paid for it, and they kind of operate in super-secret. How do you get into this group? You have to have a child between the age of 5 and 15, and when that older child reaches 21, you’re out of the group. Men, women, young, old, and you’re paid for it, and they watch every movie before they’re released in theaters. To judge whether it’s G, PG, PG-13, or R, or uhh, the stuff we… NC-17 no one under 17 admitted. They also look for, if there’s violence; what kind of violence? What kind of blood is splattered? How many ash trays do you see in a movie? Is the bad guy smoking? And so on. So, the next time you’re watching rear window, or any movie, remember that 11 people, somewhere in California, have already seen it, and judged what it should be. Okay? Now let’s see what’s out my window.

