Police looking for man who exposed himself to Harbor Pet employees

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are looking for a customer that they say exposed his buttocks to employees at Harbor Pet Center.

Employees called police around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, telling officers that an unhappy customer exposed himself and then left in a tan Buick Rendezvous.

An employee said the man was upset because she wouldn’t open the door so he could buy a can of crickets. The store didn’t open until 11 a.m.

She said the man then unbuckled his pants and pressed his buttocks against the window. Another employee, as well as a 2-year-old girl in the area, witnessed the incident, according to a police report.

The suspect got into a car driven by a white woman in her mid-20s with brown hair, police said. The suspect was described as Hispanic or of mixed ancestry, in his mid-20s to early 20s, with a dark complexion and clean-cut dark hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt and khaki pants at the time.