700 new jobs coming to Ohio for office renovation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – Soon, 700 news jobs will be coming to Ohio.

United Healthcare Group is currently renovating an office complex in Dublin just outside Columbus. The new positions will “support care providers and individuals nationwide who are enrolled in United Healthcare plans.”

The 700 jobs will cover a number of different departments.

“The intention is to add jobs — possibly across different types,” said Dave Wichmann of United Health Group. “Service, member claims calls, some clinical jobs. There is just a tremendous variety of positions that we will add to this site.”

There will be room for expansion and the building will be equipped to handle 1,000 jobs.

The facility will open in September. They are taking applications now.