Chair of Democratic National Committee meeting with Trump voters

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Democrats who voted for President Donald Trump will get a chance to make their voices heard today.

Tom Perez, chair of the Democratic National Committee, is meeting with voters at 1:15 p.m. at Wedgewood Pizza in Boardman.

His goal is to learn why so many voted Republican — either in the primary election, general election or both.

Wedgewood Pizza is located at 6200 South Ave.

The Mahoning County GOP is also holding a press conference to answer the same question.