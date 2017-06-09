Chair of Democratic National Committee meeting with Trump voters

The chair of the DNC is meeting with voters at 1:15 p.m. at Wedgewood Pizza in Boardman

Gerry Ricciutti, WYTV Staff Published:
In this Sept. 29, 2014 file photo, then-Labor Secretary Tom Perez speaks in the South Court Auditorium in the White House compound in Washington. National Democrats will elect a new chair whose task is to steady a reeling party and capitalize on the widespread opposition to Republican President Donald Trump. AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
In this Sept. 29, 2014 file photo, then-Labor Secretary Tom Perez speaks in the South Court Auditorium in the White House compound in Washington. National Democrats will elect a new chair whose task is to steady a reeling party and capitalize on the widespread opposition to Republican President Donald Trump. AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Democrats who voted for President Donald Trump will get a chance to make their voices heard today.

Tom Perez, chair of the Democratic National Committee, is meeting with voters at 1:15 p.m. at Wedgewood Pizza in Boardman.

His goal is to learn why so many voted Republican — either in the primary election, general election or both.

Wedgewood Pizza is located at 6200 South Ave.

The Mahoning County GOP is also holding a press conference to answer the same question.

Related Posts