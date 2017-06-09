Liberty Police: Woman left bank she planned to rob with no money

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – A North Canton woman walked into a bank in Liberty Friday evening, prepared to rob it, but got nervous and left in a stolen car, police said.

Fellicia A. Smith, 39, is charged with attempted aggravated robbery and felony receiving stolen property. Police said she is a possible suspect in numerous other bank robberies in the Mahoning Valley and Northeast Ohio.

Officers said Smith came into the First National Bank on Belmont Avenue around closing time at 6 p.m. She was wearing a hat, sunglasses, and a white bandana over her face, police said.

They said as she approached the teller — encased in bulletproof glass — she started fumbling and acting nervous, then quickly left the bank and drove off.

Police spotted the car — which was reported stolen out of Cuyahoga Falls — turning into the Giant Eagle parking lot moments later and arrested her.

While searching Smith’s purse, police found a “robbery note,” knife, and hammer inside.

She is being held at the Trumbull County Jail until her video arraignment via Girard Municipal Court on Monday morning.

Police and the FBI are continuing to investigate the incident.