New special needs registry program up and running in Trumbull County

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – Because every second matters in an emergency, the Trumbull County 911 Dispatch Center has been working for about a year to finalize the plans for its newest program.

The 911 center teamed up with the Trumbull County Commissioners to create the Special Needs Registry program, a program dedicated to the safety of the public.

The program gives firefighters, police and all other first responders a way to be better prepared in case of an emergency.

If you or a loved one has a special need like autism, epilepsy, Alzheimer’s disease or post-traumatic stress disorder, or a mobile disability that may require the use of a wheelchair, you can register this information with the 911 center. Information about pets can also be added.

Once this information is in the system, dispatchers can relay those details to first responders out on the scene.

Ernie Cook, the 911 center’s director, says the program is possible through the technology and manpower the county already has. He says it’s just another way to help the community.

“This first came to pass by maybe a property had a Hazmat-type of thing and we could do that for the fire departments and we kind of looked at it and said we can do it for anybody,” he said.

So far there are about 7,000 people in the county registered, but Cook hopes to triple that number.

To register for the program, visit the 911 center’s website, go to the “Special Needs” tab and click “Registry Form.”