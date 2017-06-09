Nugget of Knowledge: Surgery & Recovery with Age

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Elite 11 rate movies

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

Some thoughts on total knee replacement, as I recover here…

The arthritis doctors have told me that arthritis can show up at any age. But usually, it may begin to manifest itself in your 4th decade. There are doctors who have worked on arthritic knees on patients who are in their 40’s, early 50’s, and of course, all the way up into their 80’s. Which patient gets through it easier? The answer may surprise you. If you’re in your 40’s or 50’s, your nerves are still relatively fresh. Your tolerance of pain might not be that high, so getting through surgery, and the recovery afterwards, may be something of a struggle. But when you’re say, 85 years old, you’ve been walking on a bum leg for 10, or 15, or maybe 20 years. You’re almost used to that pain, and your nerves, well they’re not as sharp as they once were. And your tolerance for pain is a lot higher. So, in the end, someone who is say, 85, will get through the surgery and the therapy easier than someone who is 45 or 50. The older you are, the more likely it is you’ll sail through your recovery.

Oh, we mentioned something about the aftereffects of surgery, actually it’s the aftereffect of anesthesia… Hiccups. Major league, big city, hiccups. And I had them, for several days after *HIC* surgery. They come, they go, they come, they go, it’s just something you have to put up with. So, have a good weekend, we’ll see you for more nuggets from the Mansion, on Monday.

