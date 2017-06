NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – A convicted sex offender was arrested Friday by New Castle Police, accused of having contact with a minor.

After an investigation, police say Michael Mills — 26-years-old of New Galilee — was in unlawful contact with a known minor female. Mills is an active registered Megan’s Law offender, violating his registration requirements.

Police say the incident took place from November 2016 through April 2017.

Mills was placed in the Lawrence County Jail on $100,000 bond.