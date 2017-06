WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The 4th annual Weathersfield Township Flag Day Festival parade kicked off Friday night at the community park and gazebo off State Route 46.

A flag raising ceremony followed the parade and a dedication of new flag poles took place.

The festival runs through Sunday and features amusement rides, carnival games, food, and raffles.

A schedule of events is posted on the festival’s Facebook page.