Woman claims Sharon man locked her in house, sold her for sex

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Sharon police say a man held a woman inside a house, beat her, and sold her for sex for two years.

A SWAT team was called to a home in the 400 block of Malleable Street to arrest 47-year-old Billy E. Jones on Friday.

He’s facing charges of human trafficking, involuntary servitude, unlawful restraint, and strangulation.

The woman told police she began dating Jones two years ago and he got her addicted to crack cocaine. She said at that time, Jones was already addicted to crack and used it almost on a daily basis.

When they didn’t have money to buy drugs, Jones would force her to have sex for cash, according to her criminal complaint to police.

The woman also told investigators Jones would lock her in the bedroom or basement, which had dead bolts on the doors. She said sometimes he would also tie her to something to keep her from moving.

According to her criminal complaint, Jones wouldn’t often let her leave the house and when he did, he came with her.

She said he also kept her food stamp card and monitored her use of it.

If she disagreed with or questioned Jones, she told police he would beat her, oftentimes choking her.