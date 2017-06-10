Fire crews work to put out fire at aluminum repair shop in Lowellville

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – Firefighters are working to put out a fire in Lowellville that started early Saturday morning.

Calls came in a little after 6 a.m. for the fire at Aluminum Color Industries, located in the 300 block of W. Wood Street.

Lowellville Police Chief Rick Alli says two people were arrested in connection with the fire, the investigation is ongoing but they are suspected of arson.

Alli also says no one was trapped inside the building. Several fire departments are on the scene. Hazmat crews are helping clean up chemicals from the building.

WYTV 33 News has a crew headed to the scene; we’ll bring you more information as it comes.