Kool Boiz event raises money for youth, hands out scholarship

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – People in Youngstown got together Saturday afternoon to get healthy and to raise money to help educate young black men.

The Kool Boiz Fit Walk happened outside of the Boys and Girls Club in Youngstown.

Kool Boiz is an organization that sponsors and mentors African American males as they make their way to and through college.

The event featured tons of food, dancing and rock climbing.

One student received a $4,000 scholarship to go to YSU next year.

The president of Kool Boiz, Bruce Rushton, says he is honored to engage with the community.

“So for us, the foundation is all about education,” Rushton said. “It’s all about knowledge, wisdom and understanding.”

Kool Boiz Foundation is hoping to raise $16,000 next year so they can hand out four scholarships to deserving students.