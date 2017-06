UNION TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – A car was found near a pond close to New Castle in Lawrence County with an unresponsive person inside.

A dispatcher from the Lawrence Emergency Operation Center says the man passed out before driving off the road and into a yard, hitting a tree and stopping just feet away from a pond on English Avenue.

The man was then taken to the hospital.

WYTV is sending crews to the area now to talk to officials about the situation.

Check back here for updates.