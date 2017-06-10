“Popo” Salinas dominates Vargas for 8th career KO



CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – Alejandro “Popo” Salinas was the headline event at “Friday Night at the Fights”, and he delivered once again for Youngstown boxing fans.

Salinas went up against Jairo Vargas, a 29-year-old Mexican fighter that called Popo out for the fight. Salinas set the tone early, landing several big blows.

In the 7th round, Salinas sealed the deal, as the referee called the fight. The 7th round TKO is Popo’s 8th knockout of his career.

“I wanted to make sure he handled enough and he’s a tough fighter so i did what i had to do,” said Salinas. “I had to keep my patience the whole time and just keep the crowd away from my ears, you know and focus on my team.”

Salinas improves to 8-1 on his career, and is still in pursuit of a promoter.