Rock concert in Youngstown raises funds for Rich Center



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The “It’s Only Rock 2” concert in Youngstown Saturday evening played some rock n’ roll for a good cause.

It was held outside of the Royal Oaks.

People paid $5 to get in and all of the money collected went to the Paula and Anthony Rich Center for Autism.

Parents of children who go to the Rich Center said events like this help make the center possible, since the year-round school is tuition free.

“If it wasn’t for the Rich Center, I’m not sure my son would have most of the developments that he has today,” Courtney Clementi said. “So it’s very important to us parents that we get down here and work together to get the community involved.”

“My son Matthew is eight. He is non-verbal,” Tracy Marciano said. “He uses an augmentative device — and to have a school like this that understands that and helps out children, it’s fantastic.”

This was the second year for the concert.