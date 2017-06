MERCER CO., Pa. (WYTV) – A semi-truck tipped over early Saturday morning in Pennsylvania, resulting in debris and fluids spreading all over the roadway.

Pennsylvania State Police say the incident is on the west Interstate 80 ramp that connects to Interstate 376. This area is currently closed.

WYTV is working to figure out how long it will take for officials to clean that section of the highway and what the truck was hauling.

Stick with us on air and online for the latest information.