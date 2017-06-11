Giant Eagle issues recall on breaded tilapia, chicken breast due to undeclared allergen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Giant Eagle announced a voluntary recall of Market District toasted crumb tilapia and Giant Eagle breaded chicken Saturday.

The retailer said the recall was due to an undeclared milk allergen.

Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may experience serious to life-threatening allergic reactions.

Giant Eagle said there were no reports of illness associated with the recalled items.

Customers who purchased the items are advised to dispose of them or return them for a refund.

For a complete list of recalled items from Giant Eagle, visit Giant Eagle’s website for more information.