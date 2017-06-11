Local family, NEO Flag Football link for down syndrome benefit



CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Nearly four dozen flag football teams squared off Sunday in Canfield to raise money for Down Syndrome Association of the Valley.

The NEO Flag Football Organization signed on after one of 8-year-old Aubrey Taylor’s relatives made a special plea.

They wanted to host a charity event in her name. So, Sunday was the second year for the Aubrey Taylor Flag Football Tournament.



“We decided, sure we’ll do it,” said Pete Raptis, event organizer. “It started off as a 23 team tournament and this year we are up to about 40 teams.”

The hope was to raise $10,000 this year — which would double last years total.

All players and teams were welcome.

“We have teams of all skill levels here,” Raptis said. “We have teams that have never played together and we have teams that have been playing for 10 years. It’s all for a good cause. Everyone is having a good time.”

Aubrey, too, enjoyed her “party.” Players had a good time as well.

The event is already in the works for next year.