Police: Youngstown man arrested after coloring on playground equipment

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown man was arrested Saturday evening after police received a call saying he was coloring on playground equipment.

Youngstown police went to St. Brendan’s playground at 2800 Oakwood Ave. around 6:45 p.m. regarding a man with several young children, writing on the playground’s slide and posts with markers, according to a police report.

When officers asked 66-year-old Edward Clark what he was doing, the report states Clark said he was spending time with his grandchildren.

According to the report, the caller said Clark had done the same thing a few days prior.

When police searched him, they found several markers and a Youngstown policeman’s badge belonging to “DAD” in his pockets.

Clark was arrested for graffiti prevention and is expected in court on Monday. He was then released at the scene.