Thinking about adopting a new pet? Today is your chance at Boardman Park

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – If you’re looking for a new furry family member, take advantage of a great adoption opportunity being offered today at Boardman Park.

Today is the 5th annual Adopt-A-Palooza, happening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lariccia Family Bocce Pavilion.

The event is family friendly and features a variety of adoptable pets — from ferrets and rabbits to dogs and cats — from local rescues. There will be demonstrations, vendors, food and other activities going on throughout the day.

Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC is partnering with Boardman Park to put on the event. Sweeney’s social media director, Chris Anderson, says Sweeney does it as an innovative way to give back to the community that has given the business so much.

Boardman Park Recreation Director Karen McCallum says this is the first year of the partnership. Organizers say today’s event will be their biggest Adopt-A-Palooza yet.

Animal Charity is offering a special discount on dogs that have been with the charity for more than a year. Representative Mary Louk says instead of paying $140 for adoption fees, these animals will only cost you $3.65 today. She says about 12 to 14 dogs are available for this special.