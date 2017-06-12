Bishop Murry appoints 11 new members to child protection review board

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown Diocesan Review Board for the Protection of Children and Young People will welcome 11 new members on June 1.

Bishop George Murry appointed the following:

Dr. Joseph Irilli

Ms. Brigid Kennedy

Attorney Alan Kretzer

Dr. Ronald Mikilich

Dr. Joseph Mosca, Sr.

Jean Orsuto, HM

Mr. Timothy Schaffner

Reverend John Sheridan

Reverend Mark Williams

Deacon Gregory Wood

Mrs. Mary Ann Woods

The review board assists the bishop by assessing allegations of sexual abuse of minors by priests, deacons and other church personnel. They help the bishop determine which allegations are credible and which procedures need to be taken.