Crews work to contain fire at Youngstown business

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown firefighters worked Monday to control a fire at a business on the northeast side of the city.

The fire broke out about 4:30 a.m. at Youngstown Contractors Supply Inc. on Randall Avenue.

Two fire engines were called to the scene.

When firefighters arrived, smoke was coming from the building.

Chief John O’Neill said there was a significant fire inside the building. Two firefighters were injured battling the fire.

“This is hard work, brutal work. They’ve got to peel all that roofing back and it’s manual labor. One guy got burned and one hurt his shoulder,” O’Neill said.

Investigators are on the scene. A cause has not been determined.

According to the company’s website, Youngstown Contractors Supply Inc. provides construction and building equipment.