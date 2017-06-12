Don’t hold your breath waiting for Niles’ Waddell Pool to reopen

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – It doesn’t look like the swimming pool at Waddell Park in Niles will be reopening anytime soon.

Last year, the City of Niles received over $67,000 in grant money from the state to renovate the public pool. However, a recent city-wide building assessment estimated the cost to fix it would be about $1,825,000.

According to the evaluation, there is a water pipe leak under the pool. To repair it, crews would have to remove sections of the pool.

The pool building is in poor condition, with roof leaks, cracked walls, and a damaged deck. The women’s restroom may have black mold, according to the evaluation.

It recommended that the city demolish everything, which includes the pool, pool deck, and building.

The cost of demolition is estimated to be between $275,000 and $325,000.

City Service Director Edward Stredney said the park director has reached out to the state to see if they can reallocate the grant money to something else in the park.

“Right now, I would think, you know, if we’re not gonna use the pool, the next phase would be a splash pad, or fixing the existing equipment at the park, or adding additional equipment to the park.”

The pool was built in 1932. It hasn’t reopened since it closed in 2014 when the city couldn’t afford to pay the lifeguards.