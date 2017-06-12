FBI working to connect Liberty bank robbery suspect with other robberies

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Liberty police believe a woman they say attempted to rob First National Bank can also be connected to other bank robberies.

Now, they’re turning their case over to the FBI for further investigation.

Fellicia Smith appeared in court Monday morning on aggravated armed robbery and receiving stolen property charges. Her bond was set at $50,000.

Liberty Police Chief Rich Tisone said investigators believe that she may have robbed seven to 10 other banks in Northeast Ohio, based on what was found in her car.

“They noticed when they inventoried the vehicle prior to towing it that there were multiple assortments of outfits and clothing,” he said.

He said she also fits the description of a robber who targeted other banks. A police report said one of those banks was Key Bank in Liberty.

On Friday evening, police said Smith walked into the First National Bank on Belmont Avenue, wearing sunglasses, a hat and a bandana on her face. Tisone said she then handed the bank teller a note that reads, “Be Cool this is a bank robbery. Do Not Scream. Empty your drawer… Be calm and no one will get hurt. This money is insured. Do not be a hero.”

“At some point, she decided not to rob the bank,” Tisone said. “When she left, the manager of the bank phoned the police, gave us a description of the female and of the vehicle.”

Smith took off on Belmont Avenue and drove a mile and a half north to the Giant Eagle parking lot. A Liberty Police officer spotted Smith getting out of her car and arrested her.

Tisone said she had the note, as well as two weapons, in her purse.

Smith is scheduled to be back in court on Wednesday.