Hermitage man killed in motorcycle crash, woman injured

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – A man from Hermitage died over the weekend in a motorcycle crash.

The accident happened about 10:01 p.m. Saturday on Superior Street at East Street.

According to police, Randall L. Pauley, 66, of Hermitage, was traveling west on Superior Street when he lost control and struck a guardrail.

Pauley and his passenger, Julie Layne, 48, of Youngstown, were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Pauley died a short time later at the hospital. Layne suffered extensive injuries.

Police say speed and alcohol were likely factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.