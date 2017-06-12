How to safely enjoy the summer temperatures with your pets

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – As the days get hotter and the sun seems to stick around longer, people and their pets spend more time outside. But, the sun and the heat can quickly turn dangerous for animals.

Animal Charity Board President Mary Louk says before you head outside, there are a few steps to take to make sure your pets are ready for the weather.

She says it’s a good idea to check the pavement before going on a walk. If it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for your pet. Pets can actually burn their paws on pavement that is too hot.

A better option for a path is to walk on grass or in the shade. Or, try to go earlier in the day before it gets too hot outside.

Louk also says to make sure your pets have plenty of fresh water.

“A lot of animals enjoy being outside and we don’t advocate for them to be kept in the house at all times — they want to enjoy outside as well,” she said.

If your pet spends a lot of time outdoors, be sure to check on them regularly. If you notice your pet heavily panting or excessively drooling, take them inside right away. These are most likely symptoms of your pet overheating.

Louk says animals can go into heatstroke very quickly. If you neglect them, you could be charged with animal cruelty.

Also, Louk says that around this time of the year, Animal Charity gets a lot of phone calls about dogs being left in cars with no air conditioning. She says in this kind of heat, just leave them at home if you can’t bring them in to where ever you’re going.