New dog pound in Mahoning Co. will be bigger, better than ever

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The new Mahoning County Dog Pound is still a work in progress but it’s already a step above the current facility.

“Everything we’re doing in this building is a direct learning experience from all the knowledge we’ve gained from the prior building,” said Mahoning County Dog Warden Dianne Fry.

The pound is hoping the new facility will tackle the issue of dogs’ aggression. The new pound is twice the size of the current pound, meaning dogs will have more personal space.

“Probably a good 30 or 40 percent [of dogs in the pound], this is the first time these dogs have been off of a leash or tether. It’s the first time they have ever been inside so we want them to have a chance to decompress,” Fry said. “Get a little bit more space and as we get to know their temperament…hopefully, start to work on any problems we have identified in temperament.”

There’s better air quality and each run and room has a drain. At the current pound, the adoption floor only has two drains for 26 dogs.

“We don’t have granite countertops or we didn’t splurge in many areas but the floors, and the drainage, and the coatings on walls we did make sure,” Fry said.

There’s a five-step process for the antimicrobial floors.

“Everything is curved so there is nowhere for disease, or feces, or anything to lay,” Fry said.

Cleaning the floors will be much easier and cut down on the spread of bacteria.

“They are meant to be hosed down. We don’t have to use mops anymore, which sounds sort of silly but mops are huge contributors to spreading disease,” Fry said.

Deputies also have a special intake room to bring dogs in. Fry said there’s a door that goes down to prevent dogs from getting out or coming into contact with each other.

Other brand new features are the puppy room, exercise area, and meet-and-greet room for adoptions.

The price tag on the pound is around $3 million. Dog licenses and fees are helping with the cost.

Mahoning County Commissioner Dave Ditzler said everything is still within budget and the taxpayers won’t have to pay anything.

“It will be something that lasts the county and it’s long overdue,” he said. “It’s expected that we provide facilities that are updated and modern for the public of Mahoning County.”

The new dog pound was supposed to open in July but with a few construction setbacks, that has been pushed back to September.

