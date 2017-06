NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – A 69-year-old Niles man is in the Trumbull County Jail, accused of soliciting a 16-year-old girl for sex.

Nicholas Picciano is charged with importuning.

According to a police report, Picciano was accused of soliciting a teenage girl who walks his dog. On Saturday morning, the girl reported that he asked her to take her clothes off and go to his bedroom, according to the report.

Police said the girl ran back to her aunt’s house after he made the request.