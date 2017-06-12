Nugget of Knowledge: Proper Use of a Cane

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

Len Rome’s Recovery Journal~

I’m transitioning from a walker to a cane. My physical therapist says that the best kind of walker is not the one with the four plugs on the end…in which you have to… push it forward and walk into it..push forward and walk into it. The best walker is the kind with the wheels in the front so you can walk in a more natural fashion. But we’re getting out of the walker and into the cane. So what’s the best way to walk with a cane? Let’s say you have a bum leg. This is my bum leg and the new knee is right there…you figure well this leg is weak, so the cane probably should be on the bum leg side, and shouldn’t I kinda use it to support the bad leg right? Well not really. If you need to use a cane, get it from Uncle Eddie, or buy one for a few bucks at the drug store. And what you want to do is use it opposite your bad leg. Cane would be opposite side, close to your good leg. And the cane and the bum leg always work together. And you want to walk normally, heel to toe. You can also go backwards if you want. But always bad leg and the cane work together, and that’s how you get around. I see we have some steps to walk..we’ll tackle that on tomorrow’s Nugget of Knowledge….

Advertisement