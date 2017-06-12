Officers investigating how 4-year-old climbed out window in Struthers

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – A child wandered off in Struthers on Monday afternoon and now his parents could be facing charges.

Police officers brought the 4-year-old back to his frightened mother at their Wilson Street home.

Detectives said the boy had been put down for a nap when he climbed from his bed and out a window. He then walked into a neighboring backyard dressed in just a diaper, investigators said.

Once the boy had been returned to his family, police went inside the house to check its conditions.

“We went in and she showed us around to where the window was and while we were in the house, it’s cluttered and messy so we decided to get Children Services involved,” Struthers Police Chief Tim Roddy said.

Police said they will talk about the situation with Children Services and local prosecutors. They said it’s possible that charges will be filed because of the home’s conditions and the fact that the child was able to wander off.