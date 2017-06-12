Trump names Cleveland firm partner among list of U.S. attorney candidates

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WYTV) – Trump has named an attorney from Cleveland among his first wave of candidates for United States Attorney positions.

If confirmed, Justin E. Herdman would serve as the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio.

Trump released the first list of candidates on Monday. Confirmed attorneys will serve as chief federal law enforcement officer within their district.

Herdman is a partner in the Investigations and White Collar Defense practice group at Jones Day. According to the firm’s website, he represents businesses and individuals in high-stakes commercial, product liability, and consumer fraud litigation, as well as corporate criminal litigation and government investigations.

He also serves as Judge Advocate General in the United States Air Force Reserve.

Before Jones Day, Herdman served as an Assistant United States Attorney in Cleveland. During that time, he prosecuted several terrorism and national security cases.

Herdman was also District Assistant Attorney in New York City from 2001 to 2005, and an associate at Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease, LLP.

He received his B.A. from Ohio University in 1996, an M.Phil at the University of Glasgow in 1998, and his J.D. from Harvard Law School in 2001.