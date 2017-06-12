WYTV reaching out during Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – WYTV will recognize Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring this week by helping out around the community.

A blood drive for the American Red Cross will be in front of the station, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, June, 16. The community is invited to stop by to donate blood.

WYTV staff members will also be working with Animal Charity, the Boys and Girls Club, the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation and Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley throughout the day.

Nexstar includes stations across the country – from New York, to Texas, to California – and they are all committed to service in their communities. The day of service is another way to give back.

The station is located at 3930 Sunset Boulevard in Youngstown.