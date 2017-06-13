New leaders take the helm in the Poland School District

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – The Poland Board of Education voted Monday to hire two new principals.

David Purins of Poland will be the new head principal for Poland Middle School and McKinley. Lisa Iberis will be the new associate principal at the middle school buildings.

Purins has served for the past four years as assistant principal at Austintown Fitch. Iberis has been acting interim assistant principal since January 1.

Two full-time principal positions were left vacant by through retirements. The board reconfigured the positions, creating a head principal and associate principal position. The move is saving the district $24,000.

“We had nearly 50 applicants for these positions and many excellent candidates,” said Superintendent David Janofa. “ We believe David Purins and Lisa Iberis will be a phenomenal team, to lead the staff in a culture of collaboration and continue to increase the excellence at Poland Middle School-McKinley Elementary.”