Nugget of Knowledge: Negotiating stairs with a bad leg

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Len Rome talked about his recovery from knee surgery:

Welcome back to more adventures of Lenny getting around the house. Recovering from complete knee surgery. How do we get up and down the stairs? The cane is, well I wouldn’t say irrelevent, but the bannister trumps a cane every time. When you want to go up the stairs, you always watn to use the good leg to go first. I’ll demonstrate..And I hold on to the bannister. What about coming down? Well coming down, you want to do the exact OPPOSITE. You want to hold on to banister, and your bad leg goes first, followed by your good leg. Again, banister trumps the cane. And there we go, good leg first going up..bad leg first going down. That’s what I learned getting around the house with a cane, and sometimes withough it. What else can you do with a cane? You can point it at things..wave it back and forth for the wag of disapproval. I can point to the kitchen. I have some toast ready for me in there. But, wait, how can I spread the butter..it’s as hard as a brick! How am I going to smear hard butter on bread? Well come back tomorrow to find out……

